Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Dragon” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, a classic sneaker silhouette, is making waves in the world of fashion and sportswear. This iconic shoe boasts a sleek and low-profile design, perfect for both the court and the streets. Its enduring popularity stems from its timeless style and remarkable comfort. One exciting development on the horizon is the upcoming "Year Of The Dragon" colorway. This edition showcases a striking combination of green and red hues set against a crisp white base. The vibrant colors pay homage to the Chinese zodiac, adding a unique and culturally-inspired twist to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG.

With its clean lines and legendary Jumpman logo, this sneaker is a symbol of both athleticism and style. It's a versatile choice, suitable for a wide range of occasions. Whether you're shooting hoops or stepping out for a night on the town, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers the perfect blend of fashion and performance. In summary, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to be a staple in sneaker culture, and its upcoming "Year Of The Dragon" colorway promises to be a standout addition to this iconic line.

"Year Of The Dragon" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with green, scaly leather overlays. A dark red Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and it matches the laces. Nike Air branding is located on the tongue, and it there is a stitched Air Jordan Wings logo on the heels. Overall, these sneakers take on a clean colorway and they are the perfect pair for 2024.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be released on January 24, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

