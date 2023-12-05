Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" Gets New Images

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is a basketball sneaker that pays homage to the legendary Kobe Bryant and his impact on the sport. Released in 2013, one notable colorway of the Kobe 8 Protro is the "Venice Beach" pair. It is inspired by the vibrant and energetic atmosphere of the iconic California beach. The Kobe 8 Protro showcases a sleek and lightweight design, offering excellent responsiveness and support on the court. Finally, this pair is re-releasing next year and it's going to be big. Get ready!

Kobe Bryant's legacy in basketball and sneakers is profound. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation. Also known for his relentless work ethic and competitive spirit, Bryant's signature line with Nike has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. The Kobe 8 Protro reflects his relentless pursuit of perfection, both in terms of performance and style.

"Venice Beach" Kobe 8 Protro

As always, thanks to @solesbyzay_backup for providing the images and information on this pair. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" was released back in 2013 and is set to release 11 years later. The sneakers feature a gray sole with a teal blue midsole. The upper features a colorful mesh combining gray, blue, yellow, and orange. Also, the tongue features Kobe's logo in yellow and his signature on the side, in orange. Overall, sneakerheads and basketball fans will be nostalgic for the release in 2013 and will be excited for the re-release. It's an incredible way to honor Kobe Bryant's legacy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" is going to drop on April 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $190 when the sneakers are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

