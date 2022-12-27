Kobe Bryant is one of the best players ever. Overall, he is considered to be a top-three talent in the history of the game, and he definitely deserves the designation. He captured an entire generation, and besides Michael Jordan, he was the most competitive player ever.

Unfortunately, Kobe’s passing in 2020 left many fans in shock and in mourning. Subsequently, fans rushed to their local store to buy Kobe sneakers that they could remember him by. After losing their Kobe deal last year, Nike is back with the Bryant estate, and they plan on bringing back his shoes in a big way next year.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers defeated the Nuggets 122-107. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Return Of The Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Recently, we reported on how the Nike Kobe 4 Protro is set to return in 2023. Now, it is being reported that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro will also see a release in 2023. This should be very good news for fans of the legendary basketball superstar.

Simply put, more Kobes are making their way to the market. The Kobe line has always been a fan-favorite amongst sneakerheads, so there are plenty of reasons to be rejoicing right now. Hopefully, some awesome colorways will be revealed as part of this new range.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro

For now, fans can probably expect a mix of retros and some new colorways here and there. Overall, that should be enough to get people excited.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, there is no telling when the Nike Kobe 8 Protro will debut next year. However, there is supposed to be a triple-white model that will come out in the Fall. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this silhouette, in the comments below.

