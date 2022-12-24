Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court. Just like many superstar players, he had an amazing line of signature shoes. Although he started out with Adidas, he ultimately finished his career wearing Nike. If you love Kobe, you have probably owned one of his Nike sneakers.

Interestingly enough, Nike’s deal with the Kobe estate ran out last year. Vanessa Bryant was unhappy with how the brand was doing business, especially in relation to how the sneakers were simply too limited. Bryant wanted her husband’s fans to get his shoes without problems. Simply put, she was very pro sneakerhead.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Lives On

Now, however, Nike and Vanessa are back in business. This means Nike can continue to drop Kobe retros as they wish. Although, it is clear that the brand is now putting a lot more care and attention into what they release.

According to a report from Sneaker News, it has been revealed that next year will see an uptick in Nike Kobe shoes. In fact, the first Kobe Bryant silhouette to return will be the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. Overall, this is a shoe that was very popular all throughout 2019 and 2020, so it’s nice to see it back.

For now, it is unknown which colorways will be part of this revival. Despite this, we do know that there are plenty of amazing offerings to choose from. The Kobe library is massive at this point, and we’re sure Nike will come up with the right ideas.

Release Details

As for the start of all of this, it seems like you can expect Nike Kobe 4 Protros to drop as of next summer. Exact details have yet to be announced, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates. Additionally, let us know which Kobe 4 Protros you want to see return, in the comments below.

