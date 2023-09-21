Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko “Multi-Color” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko is making waves in the sneaker world with its striking design and upcoming "Multi-Color" colorway. This shoe stands out for its exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. The "Multi-Color" version of the Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko introduces a delightful blend of light blue, pink, and purple hues, creating a vibrant and eye-catching aesthetic. These colors are carefully selected to make a statement without overpowering the overall design.

Constructed with premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko provides durability and comfort for everyday wear. The active tread pattern on the outsole ensures excellent traction on various surfaces, making it suitable for both on and off the court. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or a fashion-forward individual, the Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko, especially in its "Multi-Color" rendition, is a must-have addition to your collection. Its combination of style and substance reaffirms Jordan Brand's commitment to delivering exceptional footwear for all occasions. Keep an eye out for this exciting release; it's sure to turn heads and elevate your sneaker game.

"Multi-Color" Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a white midsole that features light blue stitching all around. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with light blue and light pink leather overlays. The purple Nike Swoosh features white stitching, and white stitching surrounds the leather near the heel. The white tongues boast a black Jumpman logo and vibrant blue lining. Finally, the Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels, in white stitching.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko “Multi-Color” is going to drop during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

