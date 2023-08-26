Nike LeBron 21 GS “Multi-Color” First Look

A multicolored look for the Nike LeBron 21.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike LeBron 21 GS “Multi-Color” First Look

The Nike LeBron 21 GS is a special shoe designed for young athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Created in collaboration with basketball star LeBron James, these sneakers bring style and performance together. With a focus on comfort and support, the LeBron 21 GS features cushioning technology in the sole to help protect your feet during activities. A blend of materials forms the upper part of the shoe, providing both durability and a stylish appearance. Designed for growing feet, the GS (Grade School) version of the LeBron 21 ensures a secure fit while allowing natural movement.

The outsole provides good traction, helping you stay steady while playing sports or just being active. One of the standout features is the unique design that often includes bold colors and LeBron’s personal logo, making the shoes not only great to wear but also cool to look at. Whether you’re hitting the court, hanging out with friends, or simply want a stylish and comfortable option for daily wear, the Nike LeBron 21 GS is a solid choice that brings LeBron James’ basketball legacy to your feet.

Read More: Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Picante Red” Officially Unveiled

“Multi-Color” Nike LeBron 21 GS

Nike LeBron 21
Image via kicksdong

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a white and black midsole. A multicolored material makes up the uppers, featuring a combination of blue, green, and yellow. White roped laces and pink details finish the sneaker. You can discover LeBron’s logo on the tongue, and although official photos are unavailable, it’s highly probable that there is branding on the heel too. In general, this pair is not only vibrant but also constructed to withstand the demands of the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 21 GS “Multi-Color” will be released on November 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dragon Red” Coming Soon

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.