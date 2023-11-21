Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” Just Released

The new Air Jordan 13 just hit stores, arriving in a crisp "Wheat" color combo blending white and wheat tones. This iconic sneaker is known for its sleek design and fan-favorite status. The "Wheat" style adds a classy touch, blending white and wheat shades for a versatile look. It's a perfect choice for those after a classic style with a contemporary edge. Overall, this sneaker is one of the hottest silhouettes of all time, and it just released in a clean colorway.

Comfort is key with the Air Jordan 13, thanks to its cushioned sole and supportive fit. Whether you're hitting the basketball court or strolling through the city, these kicks offer a comfortable ride all day long. The upcoming release of the Air Jordan 13 in the "Wheat" colorway is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-savvy individuals alike. Don't miss out on the chance to add a timeless classic with a fresh twist to your collection. Keep on reading for their release date and step out in style with the Air Jordan 13 in "Wheat."

"Wheat" Air Jordan 13

The sneakers feature a wheat rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with another large white leather overlay. Near the midsole, prominent wheat accents can be found. More wheat details include a Jordan tag near the laces, the Jumpman on the tongue, and a leather patch on the heel of the sneakers. Overall, this pair features clean white leather with wheat accents, giving the sneakers a timeless feel.

You can purchase your very own pair of the Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" sneakers via the widget above. The retail price, of Nike, will be $200 as long as they stay in stock. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

