Air Jordan 13 GS “Purple Venom” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 13 GS, a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, boasts a unique design that blends style and performance effortlessly. With its sleek silhouette and distinctive midsole, this iconic sneaker has garnered a devoted following since its debut. Recently, Jordan Brand has stirred excitement with the announcement of the upcoming "Purple Venom" colorway for the Air Jordan 13 GS. Sneakerheads and fashion aficionados alike are eagerly anticipating its release. Fans can anticipate that the "Purple Venom" will inject a vibrant burst of color into the collection, offering them a fresh and eye-catching option.

These kicks earn their reputation for exceptional comfort and support, making them suitable for both sports and streetwear. The holographic cat-eye detail on the heel and the signature Jumpman logo on the tongue add a touch of timeless class to any outfit. In the world of sneakers, the Air Jordan 13 GS continues to stand tall, and with the "Purple Venom" colorway on the horizon, its legacy of style and performance is set to endure. Stay tuned for the release, as it's sure to make waves in the sneaker community.

Read More: Nike Vapor Edge Dunk “Kyler Murray” Officially Unveiled

"Purple Venom" Air Jordan 13 GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and white rubber sole with a black and white midsole. A purple mesh-like material constructs the uppers, with black leather as the base. Black laces and a black tongue complete the design. A purple Jumpman can be found on the tongue, and the Jumpman 23 insignia can be found near the heel. Overall, these kicks are perfect for the kids and are dressed in a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 GS “Purple Venom” will be released on October 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur” Coming Soon

[Via]