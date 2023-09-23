Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Release Details

The Air Jordan 2/3, a fusion of two iconic models, is making waves in the sneaker world. This hybrid marvel combines the best of both worlds, offering style and functionality in equal measure. With its mid-top silhouette and distinctive design, the Air Jordan 2/3 exudes a timeless appeal. The fusion of elements from the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3 makes it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals alike.

Excitement is brewing as Jordan Brand prepares to drop the upcoming "White/Black" colorway of the Air Jordan 2/3. This fresh iteration promises to be a versatile addition to any sneaker collection. The classic white and black combination offers a clean and sleek aesthetic, perfect for both athletic performance and casual streetwear looks. Featuring premium materials and the iconic Jumpman logo, the Air Jordan 2/3 continues to capture the hearts of sneakerheads. With the "White/Black" colorway on the horizon, it's poised to make a bold statement in the sneaker scene. Stay tuned for its release and be part of the sneaker culture's evolution.

"White/Black" Air Jordan 2/3

Image via Kicks Finder

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a sail midsole that contains a Nike Air bubble. White leather constructs the uppers, with scaly leather and black accents. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. The tongue features an Air Jordan basketball logo and the heels feature the spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. Overall, this pair features a simple colorway with a pop of purple. If you like both the Jordan 2 and 3, this pair is the best of both worlds.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” is going to drop during the summer of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Kicks Finder

Image via Kicks Finder

