Air Jordan 13 “Bright Cactus” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

A vibrant take on the AJ13.

The Air Jordan 13 will be released in an eye-catching "Bright Cactus" colorway. This new edition features a pristine white leather upper. The clean white base provides a classic and versatile look. Vibrant cactus green suede overlays add a bold contrast. This striking green is inspired by the desert cactus, giving the shoe a unique appeal. The signature holographic eye on the heel remains, adding a futuristic touch. The midsole combines white and green, creating a cohesive design. The outsole, with its classic panther paw-inspired pattern, ensures traction and stability. Perforations on the upper enhance breathability and comfort.

The padded collar offers additional support around the ankle. This colorway is perfect for both on-court performance and off-court style. The Zoom Air units in the sole provide exceptional comfort and support. The shoe's design also offers excellent durability. The "Bright Cactus" colorway is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts. Its fresh and vibrant look stands out in any collection. This release highlights the blend of classic Jordan design with modern color trends. Keep an eye out for this must-have addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

"Bright Cactus" Air Jordan 13

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with another large white leather overlay. Also, near the midsole, prominent bright cactus green suede can be found. Further, more details include a Jordan tag near the laces, the Jumpman on the tongue, and a leather patch on the heel of the sneakers. Overall, this pair features clean white leather with neon green accents.