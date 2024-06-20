Nike Dunk Low GS “White/Light Silver/Midnight Navy” Officially Unveiled

A vibrant new option for kids coming this fall.

The Nike Dunk Low GS is set to release in an exciting "White/Light Silver/Midnight Navy" colorway. This iteration features a crisp white leather base, providing a clean and classic look. Blue overlays add a bold contrast, creating a striking visual appeal that is sure to catch the eye. Orange accents further enhance the design, offering vibrant pops of color. These details appear on the Swoosh, heel tab, and tongue, bringing a playful yet sophisticated touch to the sneaker. The combination of white, blue, and orange creates a dynamic and fresh aesthetic. The construction of the Nike Dunk Low GS ensures durability and comfort.

Perforations on the toe box provide breathability, keeping feet cool and comfortable. The padded collar and cushioned insole offer additional support and comfort, making these sneakers perfect for active lifestyles. The "White/Light Silver/Midnight Navy" colorway is versatile and stylish, suitable for various outfits and occasions. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to school, these sneakers will make a statement. The Nike Dunk Low GS in this new colorway promises to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection.

"White/Light Silver/Midnight Navy" Nike Dunk Low GS

The sneakers feature a blue and orange rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the upper is comprised of a white leather base with orange and blue leather overlays in distinct shades. Further, the Nike Swoosh features a part-white and part-blue. The Nike branding on the heel and tongue are both orange and upside down, adding a playful element to the sneakers.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low GS “White/Light Silver/Midnight Navy” is going to drop at some point this fall. Also, the retail price will be $100 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

