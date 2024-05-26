Nike Dunk Low “Light Grey/Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is set to make waves with its upcoming “Light Grey/Midnight Navy” colorway. This release features a pristine white and light grey leather base, offering a clean and versatile look. The dark blue accents provide a striking contrast, adding depth and sophistication to the design. The upper combines high-quality leather materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The light grey overlays blend seamlessly with the white base, creating a balanced and stylish aesthetic. Midnight Navy accents highlight key elements, such as the Swoosh, heel tab, and tongue label.

The Dunk Low's signature silhouette remains intact, providing a classic yet contemporary feel. The combination of light grey and white serves as a neutral canvas, while the dark blue details add a pop of color that stands out. This colorway is perfect for any season, offering versatility for various outfits and occasions. Whether you're a longtime Dunk fan or new to the sneaker game, the “Light Grey/Midnight Navy” colorway is a must-have. Its sleek design, premium materials, and thoughtful color combination make it a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Light Grey/Midnight Navy" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, whute leather constructs the base of the uppers, with light grey and midnight navy leather overlays. Further, a midnight navy Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and white laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the tongue and on the heels in dark blue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Light Grey/Midnight Navy” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

