Nike Dunk Low “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: Photos

BYBen Atkinson21 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

This iconic sneaker is returning in a blue and sail.

The Nike Dunk Low will make a splash this summer with its upcoming "Midnight Navy" colorway. The sneakers feature a sail base that provides a clean, neutral backdrop. Midnight navy overlays add a bold contrast, enhancing the overall look. These overlays cover the toe, eyelets, and heel, giving the sneaker a striking appearance. The Nike Dunk Low is known for its classic design and versatile style. The "Midnight Navy" colorway stays true to this tradition. The sail base and navy overlays create a timeless look that can easily transition from casual wear to more polished outfits.

Comfort is a key feature of the Nike Dunk Low. The cushioned midsole ensures a comfortable fit, whether you're on the go or just hanging out. The durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making it suitable for various activities. The sail and navy color scheme is versatile, allowing you to pair these sneakers with a wide range of outfits. As the release date approaches, anticipation for the "Midnight Navy" colorway continues to build. Fans of the Nike Dunk Low are eager to add this stylish pair to their collection.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” New On-Foot Images

"Midnight Navy" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with midnight navy leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and sail laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the tongue and on the heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Midnight Navy” will be released on September 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Michigan State” PE Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Dunk-Low-Game-Royal-Midnight-Navy-FQ8826-100-4SneakersNike Dunk Low “Game Royal/Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed1241
Nike-Dunk-Low-Fir-Midnight-Navy-FV6911-300-4SneakersNike Dunk Low "Fir/Midnight Navy" Coming Soon2.8K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low “Midnight Navy” Drop Details876
Nike-Dunk-Low-Vintage-Panda-FQ8899-100-Release-Date-4-1SneakersNike Dunk Low “Vintage Panda” Drops Later This Month1.5K