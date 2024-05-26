Nike Dunk Low “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: Photos

The Nike Dunk Low will make a splash this summer with its upcoming "Midnight Navy" colorway. The sneakers feature a sail base that provides a clean, neutral backdrop. Midnight navy overlays add a bold contrast, enhancing the overall look. These overlays cover the toe, eyelets, and heel, giving the sneaker a striking appearance. The Nike Dunk Low is known for its classic design and versatile style. The "Midnight Navy" colorway stays true to this tradition. The sail base and navy overlays create a timeless look that can easily transition from casual wear to more polished outfits.

Comfort is a key feature of the Nike Dunk Low. The cushioned midsole ensures a comfortable fit, whether you're on the go or just hanging out. The durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making it suitable for various activities. The sail and navy color scheme is versatile, allowing you to pair these sneakers with a wide range of outfits. As the release date approaches, anticipation for the "Midnight Navy" colorway continues to build. Fans of the Nike Dunk Low are eager to add this stylish pair to their collection.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” New On-Foot Images

"Midnight Navy" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with midnight navy leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and sail laces complete the design. Nike branding is found on the tongue and on the heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Midnight Navy” will be released on September 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Michigan State” PE Images

[Via]