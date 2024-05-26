Exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Michigan State” PE Images

The Air Jordan 11 "Michigan State" PE has recently been revealed, showcasing a special player’s edition that captures the spirit of the Spartans. This exclusive pair features a white base, providing a clean and classic look. Complementing this are green details that highlight the shoe’s connection to Michigan State University. The green accents are prominently displayed on the patent leather mudguard, offering a glossy and striking contrast to the white upper. The Jumpman logo, positioned on the heel, is also in green, reinforcing the school’s colors.

The midsole remains white, maintaining a balanced color scheme. Underneath, the translucent green outsole provides excellent traction and adds an extra pop of color. Although the "Michigan State" PE is not available to the public, it has generated considerable buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 11's iconic silhouette paired with the Spartan colorway makes this edition particularly special. This player’s edition celebrates the legacy and spirit of Michigan State University, making it a coveted item for fans and collectors.

"Michigan State" Air Jordan 11 PE

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White material constructs the base of the uppers, with green patent leather overlays surrounding the silhouette. A green Jumpman emblem can be found near the heel, with a white 45 logo on the black heel tab. Overall, these sneakers take on the classic white and green color combo.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 11 “Michigan State” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

