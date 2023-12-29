Air Jordan 11 “Columbia” Coming In December 2024

This iconic sneaker is returning.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan XX Launch Party

The Air Jordan 11 stands tall as an iconic sneaker in the realm of athletic footwear. Launched in 1996, it made a bold statement with its revolutionary design and performance. The sneaker's sleek silhouette, crafted by legendary designer Tinker Hatfield, grabbed attention instantly. Its glossy patent leather overlay, combined with a mesh upper, added both style and durability, setting it apart from its contemporaries. Among its renowned colorways, the "Columbia" edition remains a classic. The crisp, white upper accented by Columbia Blue detailing created an eye-catching combination, capturing the essence of coolness and sophistication.

This colorway quickly became a fan favorite, resonating with sneaker enthusiasts and basketball aficionados alike. The Air Jordan 11, beyond its aesthetic appeal, revolutionized performance on the court. Its incorporation of full-length Air cushioning and a carbon fiber spring plate delivered exceptional comfort and support, making it a go-to choice for basketball players seeking both style and functionality. As its legacy endures, the upcoming re-release of the "Columbia" colorway continues to excite sneakerheads, promising a nostalgic journey while honoring the timeless design and innovation that defines the Air Jordan 11.

Read More: Kanye West Flexes His New Yeezy Pods As They Officially Hit The Market

"Columbia" Air Jordan 11

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with even more white overlays. Next, the sneakers feature light blue accents all around. Also, a light blue Jumpman is located on the sides. Next, a black sock liner is present and the 23 branding is found on the heels.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Columbia” will be released in December of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Momma’s Boy” Coming March 2024

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.