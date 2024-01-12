Air Jordan 11 “Columbia” Gets Tentative Release Date

The Air Jordan 11 stands tall as an iconic sneaker in the realm of athletic footwear. Launched in 1996, it made a bold statement with its revolutionary design and performance. The sneaker's sleek silhouette was crafted by legendary designer Tinker Hatfield. It grabbed attention instantly. Its glossy patent leather overlay, combined with a mesh upper, added both style and durability. Among its renowned colorways, the "Columbia" edition remains a classic. The crisp, white upper accented by Columbia Blue detailing created an eye-catching combination, capturing the essence of coolness and sophistication.

This colorway quickly became a fan favorite, resonating with sneaker enthusiasts and basketball aficionados alike. The Air Jordan 11, beyond its aesthetic appeal, revolutionized performance on the court. Its incorporation of full-length Air cushioning and a carbon fiber spring plate delivered exceptional comfort and support, making it a go-to choice for basketball players seeking both style and functionality. Overall, this sneaker is going to excite sneakerheads and reignite their passion for the colorway of this sneaker.

"Columbia" Air Jordan 11

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with even more white overlays. Next, the sneakers feature light blue accents all around. Also, a light blue Jumpman is located on the sides. Next, a black sock liner is present and the 23 branding is found on the heels. Overall, this sneaker will be a hit.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Columbia” will be released on December 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

