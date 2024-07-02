Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

A closer look at this pair months before it's scheduled release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is releasing on December 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed from white material, accented by patent leather overlays that define the silhouette. Near the heel, a blue Jumpman emblem adds a pop of color, while a white "23" logo is prominently displayed on the black heel tab. This classic colorway is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads who have already fallen in love with its timeless appeal.

This new iteration pays homage to the sneaker's roots while offering a modern twist that's sure to attract attention both on and off the court. With premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is a statement piece. Whether you're wearing them on the hardwood or the streets, these kicks are sure to elevate your style. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue," sneaker enthusiasts everywhere are eagerly counting down the days until they can get their hands on a pair.

