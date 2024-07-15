Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

The release is still 5 months away, but these are the best images we've seen.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is releasing on December 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. The uppers are made from white material, with patent leather overlays that shape the design. Near the heel, a blue Jumpman logo adds a pop of color, while a white "23" logo stands out on the black heel tab. This classic colorway is sure to be popular among sneaker fans who love its timeless look.

This new version honors the sneaker's roots while adding a modern twist that will attract attention on and off the court. With premium materials and careful attention to detail, the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is a standout piece . Whether you're wearing them for a game or casually on the streets, these shoes are sure to boost your style. As the release of the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" approaches, sneaker enthusiasts everywhere are eagerly counting down the days until they can get their hands on a pair.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.