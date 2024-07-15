Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

The Air Jordan 11, a timeless classic in the sneaker world, is set to return with the upcoming "Legend Blue" colorway. Also known as the "Columbia" Air Jordan 11, this iconic shoe has a rich history dating back to its original release in 1996. First worn by Michael Jordan at the NBA All-Star Game, the Air Jordan 11 quickly became a symbol of basketball excellence. Its sleek design and innovative features make it a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball fans alike.
This new version honors the sneaker's roots while adding a modern twist that will attract attention on and off the court. With premium materials and careful attention to detail, the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is a standout piece. Whether you're wearing them for a game or casually on the streets, these shoes are sure to boost your style. As the release of the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" approaches, sneaker enthusiasts everywhere are eagerly counting down the days until they can get their hands on a pair.
"Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11
The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. The uppers are made from white material, with patent leather overlays that shape the design. Near the heel, a blue Jumpman logo adds a pop of color, while a white "23" logo stands out on the black heel tab. This classic colorway is sure to be popular among sneaker fans who love its timeless look.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is releasing on December 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.
