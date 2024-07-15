Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Eggplant” Rumored Release Date

BYBen Atkinson686 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd before taking on the Utah Jazz in Bryant's final NBA game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
An LA Lakers inspired pair.

Get ready for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro's return in the highly anticipated "Eggplant" colorway, slated for release next spring. This shoe pays homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy with its striking purple-dominated design, reminiscent of the original "Eggplant" release. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro continues to captivate basketball fans and sneaker lovers alike with its sleek silhouette and performance-driven features. Keep reading for the rumored release date of this highly sought-after sneaker. The upcoming "Eggplant" colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro boasts a mostly purple upper, with Bryant's iconic Mamba logo.

The vibrant purple hue dominates the sneaker, exuding a sense of power and confidence on the court. Designed for optimal performance, the sneaker combines innovative technology with Kobe's relentless pursuit of excellence. From its responsive cushioning to its lightweight construction, every aspect of the shoe is engineered to enhance the player's game. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Eggplant" offers a lot of comfort and support. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build among Kobe fans and sneaker collectors eager to add this iconic pair to their collection.

Read MOre: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Exclusive Packaging Revealed

"Eggplant" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole paired with a black midsole. Also, the uppers are composed of a purple base accented by metallic gold details. Additionally, a metallic gold Swoosh adorns the sides, complemented by black laces. Overall, these sneakers sport a classic color scheme. Finally, the combination of purple, black, and gold flows seamlessly together, fitting the silhouette perfectly.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Eggplant” will be released on February 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” First In-Hand Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...