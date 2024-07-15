Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Eggplant” Rumored Release Date

An LA Lakers inspired pair.

Get ready for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro's return in the highly anticipated "Eggplant" colorway, slated for release next spring. This shoe pays homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy with its striking purple-dominated design, reminiscent of the original "Eggplant" release. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro continues to captivate basketball fans and sneaker lovers alike with its sleek silhouette and performance-driven features. Keep reading for the rumored release date of this highly sought-after sneaker. The upcoming "Eggplant" colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro boasts a mostly purple upper, with Bryant's iconic Mamba logo.

The vibrant purple hue dominates the sneaker, exuding a sense of power and confidence on the court. Designed for optimal performance, the sneaker combines innovative technology with Kobe's relentless pursuit of excellence. From its responsive cushioning to its lightweight construction, every aspect of the shoe is engineered to enhance the player's game. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Eggplant" offers a lot of comfort and support. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build among Kobe fans and sneaker collectors eager to add this iconic pair to their collection.

"Eggplant" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole paired with a black midsole. Also, the uppers are composed of a purple base accented by metallic gold details. Additionally, a metallic gold Swoosh adorns the sides, complemented by black laces. Overall, these sneakers sport a classic color scheme. Finally, the combination of purple, black, and gold flows seamlessly together, fitting the silhouette perfectly.