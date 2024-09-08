Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Surfaces Online: First Look

This pair is taking on a different colorway than we originally expected.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of both black and eggplant, with a gold mamba design through the uppers. A black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and Kobe's Mamba logo is on the tongues in gold.

We now have the first in-hand look at the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba." This upcoming release features an eggplant colorway, a rich shade of purple accented by a golden mamba wrapping around the shoe. The purple upper brings a bold, fresh vibe, while the gold details add luxury and style. Black accents throughout, like the Swoosh and laces, provide balance and enhance the overall design. The "Year of the Mamba" theme is a tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary "Black Mamba." Keep reading for the release date as this exciting edition drops soon.

