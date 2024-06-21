Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Surfaces Online: First Look

BYBen Atkinson406 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 2
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Houston Rockets in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The year of the snake is absolutely perfect for the Kobe line.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is gearing up for an exciting release with the "Year Of The Mamba" colorway. Dropping next spring, this edition features a bold red and gold color scheme, symbolizing strength and prosperity. Black details add depth and contrast, enhancing the overall design. The "Year Of The Mamba" theme pays tribute to 2025, the year of the snake, reflecting Kobe Bryant's "Black Mamba" persona. The red upper represents passion and energy, while the gold accents bring a touch of luxury and prestige. Black elements, such as the Swoosh and laces, provide a sleek, sophisticated touch.

The Kobe 5 Protro's lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure optimal performance on the court. These features make it perfect for both competitive play and casual wear. The intricate details and vibrant colors of the "Year Of The Mamba" edition highlight Nike's commitment to merging style with functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The unique design and cultural significance make it a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year Of The Mamba" next spring. It promises to be a must-have for fans of Kobe Bryant and high-performance sneakers.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” Slated For Next Year: First Look

"Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a red midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of both red and gold material, with a mamba design through the uppers. A black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and more gold details on the toebox and heels are present.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Bright Cactus” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington WizardsSneakersNike Kobe 9 Protro EM “Gift of Mamba” Exclusive First Photos4.2K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” Gets A First Look1.8K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersNike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba" First Look29.9K
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming ShowSneakersNike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Rumored Release Date Unveiled72