Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Surfaces Online: New Images

More photos of this pair are here.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

We now have more photos of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba." This upcoming release features an eggplant colorway, showcasing a rich purple upper adorned with a golden mamba wrapping around the shoe. The bold purple base adds fresh energy, while the gold accents bring a hint of luxury. Black elements, such as the Swoosh and laces, provide contrast and harmony to the overall design. The "Year of the Mamba" theme pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary "Black Mamba" persona. Stay tuned for the release date, as this exciting edition is set to drop soon.

