Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Surfaces Online: New Images

We now have more photos of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba." This upcoming release features an eggplant colorway, showcasing a rich purple upper adorned with a golden mamba wrapping around the shoe. The bold purple base adds fresh energy, while the gold accents bring a hint of luxury. Black elements, such as the Swoosh and laces, provide contrast and harmony to the overall design. The "Year of the Mamba" theme pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary "Black Mamba" persona. Stay tuned for the release date, as this exciting edition is set to drop soon.
The Kobe 5 Protro is known for its lightweight build and responsive cushioning, ensuring high-level performance on the court. The intricate design and eye-catching colorway highlight Nike's craftsmanship, making this pair suitable for both play and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans are eagerly looking forward to the launch of the "Year of the Mamba" colorway. Its distinctive mix of colors and storytelling makes it a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the release, as this pair is anticipated to be a must-have for Kobe Bryant fans and Nike collectors alike.
Read More: Jordan Heir “Bred” Gets Official Images
"Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro
The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole paired with a black midsole. The uppers are crafted from black and eggplant, highlighted by a gold mamba pattern running throughout. A black Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, with Kobe's Mamba logo showcased in gold on the tongues.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]