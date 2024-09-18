Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Receives New Photos

We now have the first in-hand look at the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba." This upcoming release showcases an eggplant colorway, featuring a deep purple upper with a golden mamba wrapped around the shoe. The bold purple base brings fresh energy, while the gold accents add a touch of luxury. Black details, like the Swoosh and laces, provide contrast and balance to the design. The "Year of the Mamba" theme pays homage to Kobe Bryant's iconic "Black Mamba" persona. Stay tuned for the release date as this exciting edition drops soon.
The Kobe 5 Protro is celebrated for its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, delivering high-level performance on the court. The detailed design and striking colorway showcase Nike's craftsmanship, making this pair great for both play and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Year of the Mamba" colorway. Its unique combination of colors and storytelling makes it a standout piece for any collection. Keep an eye out for the drop, as this pair is expected to be a must-have for Kobe Bryant fans and Nike collectors alike.
"Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro
The sneakers come with an icy blue rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers are made of both black and eggplant, featuring a gold mamba design running across them. A black Nike Swoosh appears on the sides, while Kobe's Mamba logo is displayed in gold on the tongues.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]