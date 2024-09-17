Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Returning Next Summer

11 years later this pair will be back.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" will now be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a carbon fiber and white midsole for a timeless look. Also, the uppers are crafted from red suede with the Jumpman logo on the sides in a Ferrari style. Black laces and a black tongue match the sole, and yellow Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

Comfort and performance are key features of the Air Jordan 14. The low-cut design provides agility, while the cushioned midsole ensures a smooth ride on and off the court. The "Ferrari" colorway not only stands out visually but also enhances the Jordan 14's reputation for combining style and functionality. This release is sure to attract both sneakerheads and Jordan fans, bringing back one of the most celebrated colorways in the Air Jordan line. The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is a must-have for anyone looking to make a statement next summer.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.