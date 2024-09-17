Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Returning Next Summer

The Air Jordan 14 is set to return next summer in the iconic "Ferrari" colorway. This colorway, originally released in 2014, is inspired by Michael Jordan's love for luxury sports cars. The Air Jordan 14 has always been known for its sleek, aerodynamic design, and the "Ferrari" colorway captures that spirit perfectly. The upper features a vibrant red suede, mimicking the look of a Ferrari's sleek exterior. Black and yellow accents add to the luxury sports car theme, giving the shoe a bold, high-performance feel. The Air Jordan 14 also includes signature elements like the Jumpman logo on the side, styled to resemble a Ferrari badge.
Comfort and performance are key features of the Air Jordan 14. The low-cut design provides agility, while the cushioned midsole ensures a smooth ride on and off the court. The "Ferrari" colorway not only stands out visually but also enhances the Jordan 14's reputation for combining style and functionality. This release is sure to attract both sneakerheads and Jordan fans, bringing back one of the most celebrated colorways in the Air Jordan line. The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is a must-have for anyone looking to make a statement next summer.
Read More: Nike KD 4 “Easter” Returning Next Spring
"Ferrari" Air Jordan 14
These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a carbon fiber and white midsole for a timeless look. Also, the uppers are crafted from red suede with the Jumpman logo on the sides in a Ferrari style. Black laces and a black tongue match the sole, and yellow Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" will now be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]