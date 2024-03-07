Air Jordan 14 “Flint Grey” Gets Complete Official Look

Two weeks until this pair drops.

Ben Atkinson
Air-Jordan-14-Flint-Grey-FJ3460-012-Release-Date-5

The Air Jordan 14 is making a comeback with the highly anticipated "Flint Grey" colorway set to release this month. Featuring a sleek design, these sneakers boast a combination of grey and white hues. The grey upper, accented with hints of white, creates a clean and sophisticated look. With its iconic silhouette and premium materials, the Air Jordan 14 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The "Flint Grey" colorway pays homage to the classic Air Jordan aesthetic while offering a modern twist.

This release is expected to be a hit among fans of the Jordan brand, as it combines timeless style with contemporary flair. Stay tuned for the official drop date, as these sneakers are sure to fly off the shelves. Don't miss your chance to add the Air Jordan 14 "Flint Grey" to your collection and elevate your sneaker game to new heights. Whether you're hitting the streets or the court, these sneakers are guaranteed to turn heads and make a statement. Keep an eye out for updates on this highly anticipated release, as it promises to be one of the standout drops of the year.

“Flint Grey” Air Jordan 14

Image via Nike

These shoes boast a grey rubber sole paired with a white and grey midsole for contrast. Grey suede forms the foundation of the uppers, complemented by textured grey overlays. Additional white accents, like the Jumpman emblem on the toebox and sides, enhance the design. The grey tongue adds the finishing touch to this understated sneaker. Overall, the blend of white and grey creates a versatile aesthetic, effortlessly complementing any outfit and perfectly suiting the Jordan 14 silhouette.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Flint Grey” will be released on March 20th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

