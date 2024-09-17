Nike KD 4 “Easter” Returning Next Spring

Expect this pair to drop in March or April of next year.

The Nike KD 4 is making a comeback next summer in the popular "Easter" colorway. First released in 2012, this colorway became a fan favorite. It's lightweight, built for speed and performance on the court. The "Easter" colorway features a soft mint green base with pastel accents. The unique color scheme makes it stand out, especially during spring. The midfoot strap, a signature element of the KD 4, offers extra lockdown and support. This helps players with stability while keeping the design fresh and functional. Nike's decision to bring back this colorway adds excitement for both collectors and new fans.

The KD 4 has always been a sneaker that blends style with performance. Its return in the "Easter" colorway continues that tradition, bringing nostalgia and fresh vibes to the KD line. This release is expected to be highly sought after, as it taps into the hype of retro basketball shoes. Whether you're playing or collecting, the Nike KD 4 "Easter" will be a must-have when it drops next summer. It's a welcome return for one of Kevin Durant's most iconic sneakers.

"Easter" Nike KD 4

The sneakers come with a white and green rubber sole combined with a white midsole for a unified appearance. Also, the uppers are made from mint material, giving them a bold and eye-catching look. Further, a metallic mint strap crosses over the laces, highlighted by a white Nike Swoosh. The white tongue displays "35" branding, while Kevin Durant’s logo is featured on the heels, adding a personal touch.