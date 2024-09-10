Nike KD 4 “Christmas” Release Date Revealed

It looks like this pair will be an early Christmas gift.

The Nike KD 4, a beloved silhouette in Kevin Durant's signature line, will make a grand return with its upcoming "Christmas" colorway. Official images have surfaced, showing this 2011 classic, which captures the holiday spirit with a bold metallic copper and black color scheme. These vibrant hues offer a unique, upscale look, setting it apart from typical holiday-themed designs. With its sleek appearance and standout colors, the KD 4 "Christmas" is perfect for both on-court performance and off-court fashion. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Durant's line are eagerly counting down to this re-release.

Known for its comfort, stability, and versatility, the KD 4 remains a top choice for basketball players and collectors alike. Its responsive cushioning and supportive fit provide athletes with the tools needed to enhance their performance. Fans are ready to celebrate the holiday season in style with this iconic sneaker. The KD 4 "Christmas" promises to be a standout addition to any collection and is sure to bring festive flair to both the court and the streets. Keep reading for the exact release date.

"Christmas" Nike KD 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers come with a black rubber sole combined with a matching black midsole for a unified appearance. The uppers are made from metallic copper material, giving them a bold and eye-catching look. A metallic copper strap crosses over the laces, highlighted by a black Nike Swoosh. The copper tongue displays "35" branding, while Kevin Durant’s logo is featured on the heels, adding a personal touch.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Christmas” will be released on November 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike