Drake x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” Slated For Spring: First Look

Drake and NOCTA are taking over the sneaker game.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is teaming up with Drake and his brand NOCTA for a special "Certified Lover Boy" colorway. This collaboration draws inspiration from Drake's 2021 album. The sneaker features a clean white and light blue color scheme, offering a fresh, subtle look. One of the standout details is the message "Love You Forever" printed on the midsole, giving the shoe a sentimental touch that ties back to the album’s theme. The white leather upper, combined with the light blue accents, adds a classic yet stylish vibe.

The design remains minimal, keeping the focus on its crisp colors and the meaningful message. The Air Force 1 Low has long been a favorite for its versatility and iconic silhouette, and this collaboration adds a unique twist with Drake’s personal touch. Fans of both Drake and Nike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Certified Lover Boy" colorway. With its sleek design and heartfelt details, this pair is expected to be a must-have when it drops. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date as anticipation continues to build.

"Certified Lover Boy" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Drake

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and a matching midsole. Also, the midsole features "Love you forever" in print on the sides. Further, the uppers are comprised of light blue leather, with matching overlays and a light blue Swoosh. Finally, NOCTA branding is on the tongues and there will certainly be branding on the tongues.