Drake x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” Slated For Spring: First Look

BYBen Atkinson183 Views
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake and NOCTA are taking over the sneaker game.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is teaming up with Drake and his brand NOCTA for a special "Certified Lover Boy" colorway. This collaboration draws inspiration from Drake's 2021 album. The sneaker features a clean white and light blue color scheme, offering a fresh, subtle look. One of the standout details is the message "Love You Forever" printed on the midsole, giving the shoe a sentimental touch that ties back to the album’s theme. The white leather upper, combined with the light blue accents, adds a classic yet stylish vibe.

The design remains minimal, keeping the focus on its crisp colors and the meaningful message. The Air Force 1 Low has long been a favorite for its versatility and iconic silhouette, and this collaboration adds a unique twist with Drake’s personal touch. Fans of both Drake and Nike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Certified Lover Boy" colorway. With its sleek design and heartfelt details, this pair is expected to be a must-have when it drops. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date as anticipation continues to build.

"Certified Lover Boy" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Drake

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and a matching midsole. Also, the midsole features "Love you forever" in print on the sides. Further, the uppers are comprised of light blue leather, with matching overlays and a light blue Swoosh. Finally, NOCTA branding is on the tongues and there will certainly be branding on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the rake x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
