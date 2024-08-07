Drake's NSFW "Certified Lover Boy" Cover Has Fans Invoking The Lyrics Of Kendrick Lamar

It's been hard for Drake to get some momentum going.

By now, everyone should know that Drake was a busy man on Tuesday. Overall, this is because he came through with some new music for his fans. He dropped off three tracks and loads of unreleased behind-the-scenes footage. There was about 100 GB of footage, and as you can imagine, fans were excited. However, there have been some clips and pieces of media that have made some hip-hop observers less than enthused.

Case in point, we have the image below. It is an illustrated album cover for Certified Lover Boy. This is one of the options Drake had in mind, however, he ultimately went with the pregnant emoji cover instead. In the alternate cover, Drake can be seen operating a studio that is filled with naked women. It is a bit of a crudely drawn illustration, and as it turns out, fans are not feeling any of this, one bit. In fact, most fans are bringing up some of Kendrick Lamar's lyrics from "Meet The Grahams."

Drake Has A Unique Cover For CLB

In the tweets down below, you can see various screenshots and quotes from the now infamous diss track. Others were simply astonished that Drizzy would want to make something so distasteful his album cover. Furthermore, there were some who were baffled that Drake would even want us to know this. Regardless, it is clear that the artist has been making some polarizing decisions as of late. Sure, the new songs are good. However, the BTS footage has left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Fans React

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake made a mistake by releasing all of this content? Will the new songs that Drake released help him get back to the number-one spot? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

