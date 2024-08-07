Drake Flooded The Internet With New Material And Fans Are Overwhelmed

The reactions are all over the place.

It's to maintain attention in the social media age. Musicians can labor over an album for months, only to have it disappear from public discussion within 24 hours. Drake is one of the few who doesn't have that problem. All eyes are on him when he drops, and boy did he drop on August 6. The rapper decided to let loose with 100 GBs of previously unreleased material. A few new songs, but mostly unreleased footage and behind-the-scenes material from throughout his career. It's a treasure trove. It's also a lot. We all want to see what Drake puts out, but this is next level in terms of quantity.

Most of the initial reactions stemmed from the new songs that Drake released. He dropped collabs with the likes of 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Latto, and fans liked them. The song "It's Up," which includes 21 and Thugger, got most of the attention for containing possible Kendrick Lamar disses. Beyond the songs, though, the sentiment was that Drizzy simply dropped too much. Fans didn't have the patience to watch hours of music video outtakes and studio sessions. "I’m not going through 100 GBs of anyone’s content," one user tweeted. "Y’all let me know if any of that new Drake hits."

Fans Made Fun Of Drake's "100 Gigs" Branding

Another running joke was that 100 GBs of Drake material means there's very little of value. "100gb of unreleased Drake music means there’s like 4 good songs in there," a user tweeted, which neatly sums up that corner of the fandom. Others felt like the Toronto rapper was very clearly trying to shift the narrative about him over the last few months. His approval rating has never been lower, and dropping material that evokes his peak is a way of obscuring that. "100 gigs sh*t I think proves to me that Drake can’t handle being talked about in negatives manners like this," a savvy user tweeted out.

The most prominent joke among fans, though, was something Drake did not plan on. The title "100 Gigs" was noted for its sinister implications. Usually, when a celebrity makes headlines for having 100 GBs of material, it's because the material is illicit or perhaps even illegal. Not a great parallel to draw, based on some of the accusations that have been leveled at Drake. Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to the delay. Are you going to sift through all the new material? Do you think Drake has new music incoming? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.