21 Savage Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar On Drake's "It's Up"

BYCole Blake247 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis Presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL. Produced in Partnership With Talent Resources Sports - Inside
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: 21 Savage performs onstage at Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)
Fans think 21 Savage has weighed in on the beef.

Fans think 21 Savage dissed Kendrick Lamar with his appearance on Drake's new song, "It's Up." The Toronto rapper shared the track online on Tuesday, along with two other singles and plenty of other content. All-in-all, he dropped 100 gigabytes of material for fans to peruse through. “Made a couple songs think he hot now / Hit his ass up think he pac now," 21 raps on his verse. He's featured on the song alongside Young Thug.

Fans had plenty of mixed responses to 21's decision to join in on the feud on social media. "Picking sides through sneak dissing instead of publicly defending his boy mfers are scared to say candy man’s name," one user theorized on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "21 Savage really shouldn't be coming at Kendrick bc he's one of the worst new-gen rappers and all his verses sound the same." Others argued 21 didn't intend to come at Lamar. "I doubt it it’s probably an old song considering there’s a thug feat," one fan noted.

Read More: 21 Savage May Have Subtly Shown Support For Drake During A Recent Show

Drake & 21 Savage Perform Together At Morehouse College

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

21's possible diss comes after Drake's viral feud with Kendrick Lamar which saw him release several diss tracks aimed at the Compton rapper including "The Heart Part 6," "Family Matters," and "Push Ups." Many fans felt Lamar took home the victory after dropping the hit song, "Not Like Us," and hosting The Pop Out - Ken & Friends in Los Angeles.

21 Savage Seemingly Weighs In On Drake's Kendrick Lamar Beef

Fans can check out Drake's new song, "It's Up," featuring 21 Savage and Young Thug on Drake's website here. In addition to that track, he dropped "Blue Green Red," and "Housekeeping Knows," featuring Latto. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 21 Savage Seemingly Chimes In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...