21 Savage Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar On Drake's "It's Up"

Fans think 21 Savage has weighed in on the beef.

Fans think 21 Savage dissed Kendrick Lamar with his appearance on Drake's new song, "It's Up." The Toronto rapper shared the track online on Tuesday, along with two other singles and plenty of other content. All-in-all, he dropped 100 gigabytes of material for fans to peruse through. “Made a couple songs think he hot now / Hit his ass up think he pac now," 21 raps on his verse. He's featured on the song alongside Young Thug.

Fans had plenty of mixed responses to 21's decision to join in on the feud on social media. "Picking sides through sneak dissing instead of publicly defending his boy mfers are scared to say candy man’s name," one user theorized on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "21 Savage really shouldn't be coming at Kendrick bc he's one of the worst new-gen rappers and all his verses sound the same." Others argued 21 didn't intend to come at Lamar. "I doubt it it’s probably an old song considering there’s a thug feat," one fan noted.

Drake & 21 Savage Perform Together At Morehouse College

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

21's possible diss comes after Drake's viral feud with Kendrick Lamar which saw him release several diss tracks aimed at the Compton rapper including "The Heart Part 6," "Family Matters," and "Push Ups." Many fans felt Lamar took home the victory after dropping the hit song, "Not Like Us," and hosting The Pop Out - Ken & Friends in Los Angeles.

21 Savage Seemingly Weighs In On Drake's Kendrick Lamar Beef