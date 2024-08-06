Steph Curry Admits He's Still A Huge Drake Fan After Kendrick Lamar Beef

The chef hasn't switched up.

Steph Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of his generation. It should come as no surprise, then, that he's been referenced multiple times by multiplatinum rappers. Drake has been a practice of likening himself to Curry since 2015. The Golden State superstar seemed to appreciate the shout outs, carrying on a public friendship with Drizzy over the last decade. 2024 hasn't been a great time for Drake or his fans, though, and many celebrities have hopped off the bandwagon. Steph Curry isn't one of them.

Curry was the focus of a recent profile in GQ Sports. He discussed his career, and his involvement in the U.S. Olympics. The most unexpected, yet intriguing part of the profile, however, came when the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef was mentioned. Steph Curry did not hesitate to weigh in, and put his sizable weight behind the 6 God. "I’m a big Drake guy. I’ve been for a long time," he asserted. He recognized that it has become fashionable to rag on the Toronto superstar, but he's remained steadfast in his fandom. "I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that," Curry added. "But I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely."

Read More: Steph Curry Allegedly Almost Cried Because Kevin Durant Was Beating Him Out For Finals MVP

Steph Curry Is A Bigger Drake Than K. Dot Fan

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Steph Curry's name was actually used as a dig against Drake on the Kendrick Lamar diss "Meet the Grahams." Lamar urged Curry to keep his family away from the rapper, given the accusations that have been leveled at him. LeBron James' family was also mentioned, but James has made it very clear that he has no problem switching sides. Despite being a Drake stan for over a decade, James hyped up Dot and even went to the Pop Out show on Juneteenth. The divide between Steph Curry and James was crystal clear when "Not Like Us" played during the Olympics. Curry complained about the song. "Damn with this song," he vented aloud. "It's not the only song in America." James, on the other hand, said he "loved it."