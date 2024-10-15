Ayesha Curry Poses With Drake Affiliate After "Meet The Grahams" Reference

She didn't keep the family away.

Kendrick Lamar really put a dent in Drake's reputation with "Meet the Grahams." Other disses were more popular, and easier to replay, but the Alchemist-produced single was brutal. Lamar presented a scathing indictment of Drake's persona and his vices to the world. He also warned famous celebrities to stay away from the 6 God moving forward. These celebs including LeBron James, Steph Curry and their respective families. Which is what makes the recent public appearance by Steph's wife, Ayesha Curry, so surprising.

Ayesha Curry appeared on the Instagram Story of OVO Mark, a veteran Drake affiliate. The two are seen sitting on the front steps of a house and sipping drinks together. DJ Akademiks took note of this link up and used it to illustrate the fact that Lamar's advice fell on deaf ears. "OVO Mark with Ayesha Curry," Ak wrote in the caption. "'Steph keep the family away' aging like milk." Ayesha Curry's appearance in a bit of a surprise, but those who have kept up with Steph Curry's comments know that he never turned his back on Drake during the beef.

Ayesha Curry And Steph Curry Continue To Support Drake

Steph Curry voiced his annoyance with another Kendrick Lamar diss, "Not Like Us," during one of the U.S. Olympic Games. He also sang the praises of the 6 God during an interview with GQ. "I'm a big Drake guy. I've been for a long time," he asserted. "I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely." Curry and his former Warriors teammate, Kevin Durant, have continued to show their support for Drake post-battle. Ironically, the NBA star that Drake was closest with, LeBron James, has done the opposite.

LeBron James gushed about "Not Like Us" during the aforementioned video of Curry dismissing the song. He also appeared in the audience during Lamar's "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth. Drake appears to have taken notice of this lack of support. He unfollowed James on Instagram, along with Lamar and several other celebs on October 1. That friendship seems severed, but the mutual admiration between Drizzy and the Curry family seems very much intact.