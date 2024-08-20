Steve Kerr Uses Steph Curry's "Night Night" To Diss Donald Trump At DNC

Golden State's coach is calling it.

Steph Curry's "Night Night" gesture has become one of the most iconic in sports. Curry has used it to tuck away his opponents for over a decade. It recently had a resurgence in popularity due to his stellar play during the Paris Olympics. Steve Kerr, Curry's long time coach on the Golden State Warriors, spoke at the Democratic National Convention on August 19. The legendary player/coach made his opposition to Donald Trump very clear during his speech. The highlight, however, came when he utilized his player's iconic move to dismiss Trump's campaign.

Kerr has been an outspoken critic of Trump's for years. He honed in on the former president's lack of leadership skills during his speech. "I believe that leaders must display dignity," he asserted. "I believe that leaders must tell the truth. [In] leaders must care for and love the people they are leading. I believe leaders must possess knowledge but with full awareness that none of us has all the answers." Steve Kerr then put his hands to the side of his head, emulating Curry's signature move, and said: "In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, 'Night Night.'" The moment drew cheers from the audience.

Steve Kerr Has Openly Criticized Trump For Years

Steve Kerr also acknowledged the risks he took voicing his political stance, given his day job with the Warriors. "I can see the 'shut up and whistle' tweets being fired off right now," he noted. "It was too important as an American citizen not to speak up in an election of this magnitude." In a desire to bring both sides of the party line together, however, Curry pointed to the success of the recent Olympics teams. "Now imagine what we could do with all 350 million of us playing on the same team," he said. "Not as Democrats. Not as Republicans, not as Libertarians. But as Americans."