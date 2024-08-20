Steve Kerr Uses Steph Curry's "Night Night" To Diss Donald Trump At DNC

BYElias Andrews
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (L) looks on as US basketball coach Steve Kerr speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Golden State's coach is calling it.

Steph Curry's "Night Night" gesture has become one of the most iconic in sports. Curry has used it to tuck away his opponents for over a decade. It recently had a resurgence in popularity due to his stellar play during the Paris Olympics. Steve Kerr, Curry's long time coach on the Golden State Warriors, spoke at the Democratic National Convention on August 19. The legendary player/coach made his opposition to Donald Trump very clear during his speech. The highlight, however, came when he utilized his player's iconic move to dismiss Trump's campaign.

Kerr has been an outspoken critic of Trump's for years. He honed in on the former president's lack of leadership skills during his speech. "I believe that leaders must display dignity," he asserted. "I believe that leaders must tell the truth. [In] leaders must care for and love the people they are leading. I believe leaders must possess knowledge but with full awareness that none of us has all the answers." Steve Kerr then put his hands to the side of his head, emulating Curry's signature move, and said: "In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, 'Night Night.'" The moment drew cheers from the audience.

Steve Kerr Has Openly Criticized Trump For Years

Steve Kerr also acknowledged the risks he took voicing his political stance, given his day job with the Warriors. "I can see the 'shut up and whistle' tweets being fired off right now," he noted. "It was too important as an American citizen not to speak up in an election of this magnitude." In a desire to bring both sides of the party line together, however, Curry pointed to the success of the recent Olympics teams. "Now imagine what we could do with all 350 million of us playing on the same team," he said. "Not as Democrats. Not as Republicans, not as Libertarians. But as Americans."

Steph Curry has not been as politically vocal as Steve Kerr, but he shares his coach's view on Trump. He told Rolling Stone that Trump was a serious threat to the country and should be treated as such. "Most of his rhetoric," Curry noted. "Before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country." Only time will tell if the invocation of Curry's "night night" moves proves prophetic.

[via]

