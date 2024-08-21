Nelly's "Hot In Herre" Used To Diss Donald Trump During DNC: Watch

The St. Louis rapper was shown love.

The Democratic National Convention had jokes. There were lots of puns and subtle jabs, and not so subtle jabs. All of them were at the expense of Donald Trump. Steve Kerr utilized Steph Curry's iconic "Night Night" gesture to inform Trump that his campaign was over. A less expected diss, however, came from United Automobile Workers President Shawn Fain. Fain stepped to the stage before removing his jacket and quoting the iconic Nelly single "Hot In Herre." He not only dropped the title of the song, but referred to the St. Louis rapper as an "American poet."

Shawn Fain has been a long time supporter of Kamala Harris. His opposition to Donald Trump is not a surprise by any means. What was surprising was the way Fain chose to showcase his disdain. Rather than state the obvious, the UAW President decided to go the comedic route. He removed his jacket to reveal a graphic t-shirt with the text: "Trump is a scab." The Nelly reference came about as an excuse to remove the jacket. “In the words of the great American poet Nelly," Fain stated. "It’s getting hot in here." The shirt (and the quote) drew raucous applause from the DNC audience.

Nelly Criticized Donald Trump's Presidential Run In 2017

Nelly has actually given his own thoughts on Donald Trump in the past. He famously name dropped the President on his 2000 single "Rid Wit Me," and told Page Six that he didn't mind Trump as a celebrity. It was when Trump went into politics that the rapper had a problem. "He doesn’t surprise me as a person," Nelly told the outlet. "He surprises me as a president because you don’t expect certain things, certain attitudes." Nelly also lamented the fact that Trump's politics made it undesirable for him to stay at the Trump Tower. "I’m more or less mad at him because I can’t stay at his hotels now," the rapper quipped. "I’ve been staying there for 15 years, and now you pull this?"