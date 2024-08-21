Nelly's "Hot In Herre" Used To Diss Donald Trump During DNC: Watch

BYElias Andrews242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BRELAND Hosts 3rd Annual "BRELAND &amp; Friends" Benefit for Oasis Center at Ryman Auditorium
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 26: Nelly performs onstage for the 3rd Annual "BRELAND &amp; Friends" benefit for the Oasis Center at Ryman Auditorium on March 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BRELAND &amp; Friends)
The St. Louis rapper was shown love.

The Democratic National Convention had jokes. There were lots of puns and subtle jabs, and not so subtle jabs. All of them were at the expense of Donald Trump. Steve Kerr utilized Steph Curry's iconic "Night Night" gesture to inform Trump that his campaign was over. A less expected diss, however, came from United Automobile Workers President Shawn Fain. Fain stepped to the stage before removing his jacket and quoting the iconic Nelly single "Hot In Herre." He not only dropped the title of the song, but referred to the St. Louis rapper as an "American poet."

Shawn Fain has been a long time supporter of Kamala Harris. His opposition to Donald Trump is not a surprise by any means. What was surprising was the way Fain chose to showcase his disdain. Rather than state the obvious, the UAW President decided to go the comedic route. He removed his jacket to reveal a graphic t-shirt with the text: "Trump is a scab." The Nelly reference came about as an excuse to remove the jacket. “In the words of the great American poet Nelly," Fain stated. "It’s getting hot in here." The shirt (and the quote) drew raucous applause from the DNC audience.

Read More: Nelly & Ashanti To Star In Their Own Reality Show Ahead Of Welcoming 1st Child Together

Nelly Criticized Donald Trump's Presidential Run In 2017

Nelly has actually given his own thoughts on Donald Trump in the past. He famously name dropped the President on his 2000 single "Rid Wit Me," and told Page Six that he didn't mind Trump as a celebrity. It was when Trump went into politics that the rapper had a problem. "He doesn’t surprise me as a person," Nelly told the outlet. "He surprises me as a president because you don’t expect certain things, certain attitudes." Nelly also lamented the fact that Trump's politics made it undesirable for him to stay at the Trump Tower. "I’m more or less mad at him because I can’t stay at his hotels now," the rapper quipped. "I’ve been staying there for 15 years, and now you pull this?"

Nelly has had his own problems as of late. The rapper was arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant on August 8. There were reports that he was going to be charged with possession, due to the fact that four ecstasy pills were found on his person, but he was subsequently released. Nelly bounced back and was welcomed onstage at an MGK concert a few days later. Nelly performed "Air Force Ones" and MGK took time to praise the rapper for his impact on the culture. Not a bad welcome back after a jail stint.

Read More: Lil Jon Shocks Fans With Surprise Performance At DNC Roll Call: Watch

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...