Nelly & Ashanti To Star In Their Own Reality Show Ahead Of Welcoming 1st Child Together

Nelly and Ashanti will reportedly be starring in their own reality series, according to a new report from The Jasmine Brand. The outlet exclusively reports that the two will begin pre-production "soon" with filming to take place in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis. The move comes after Ashanti announced the two are expecting their first child together, earlier this year.

When the news of their reality show made its way to Instagram, fans of the couple had mixed responses. "PLEASE DON’T DO IT! It’s a setup for ruin and we’re rooting for yall!!!!," one user wrote. Another more supportive fan remarked: "Nelly isn’t new to reality tv! It’s not going to a messy show so, I’m sure they know what’s best for them! Congratulations I’ll be tuned in."

Nelly & Ashanti Perform Together On Halloween

FAIRBURN, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Ashanti and Nelly onstage during "G.I. Moe" Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023 in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Nelly and Ashanti first dated back in the early 2000s but split up in 2014. After spending nearly a decade apart, they finally reconciled last year and now are getting married. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, last month, Ashanti revealed that Nelly proposed while they were in bed watching TV. "I cried, I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she recalled, "I FaceTimed everyone I know… I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one." As for how the relationship is different this time around, she added: "I think just we both are so passionate about working and about building family. We are so, so aligned."

Nelly & Ashanti Land Reality TV Series