Fat Joe Attends Nelly & Ashanti's Beautiful Baby Shower

Fat Joe is thrilled for Nelly and Ashanti.

Nelly and Ashanti hosted their baby shower over the weekend, Fat Joe confirmed in a post on Instagram on Sunday. Reflecting on the event, he shared a photo of himself with the couple, which he captioned: “Today we had a Baby Shower, i love you my sister I’m sooooooo happy for yall guys GOD IS GREAT.” The two are expecting their first child together.

In response, fans showed plenty of love for the couple. “Awwwww congratulations. Ashanti and Nelly. This is beautiful baby shower family and friends nothing but positive vibes around them,” one fan commented. Others praised Joe for being a supportive friend. One wrote: “You are the greatest FATHER, FRIEND, GODFATHER, AND THE MOST UPSTANDING MALE FIGURE AND MONUMENT FOR THE PEOPLE YOU LOVE AND CHERISH!!! You are an angel with wings walking this earth!!!”

Fat Joe, Nelly, & Ashanti Perform Together In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Fat Joe, Nelly and Ashanti perform at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Nelly and Ashanti originally began dating in the early 2000s but split up in 2014. Nearly a decade later, they reconciled and are getting married. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, last month, Ashanti revealed that Nelly proposed while they were in bed watching TV together. "I cried, I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she recalled, "I FaceTimed everyone I know… I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one." She also explained how things are different this time around. "I think just we both are so passionate about working and about building family," she said. "We are so, so aligned."

Fat Joe Attends Nelly & Ashanti's Baby Shower

Check out Fat Joe's post from the baby shower on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly and Ashanti on HotNewHipHop.