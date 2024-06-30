Ashanti Reflects On Nelly Breakup Amid Marriage Reports

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre on June 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Nelly and Ashanti have come a long way since their 2014 split.

It goes without saying that Ashanti and Nelly have come a long way since first getting together in the early 2000s. The duo ended up going their separate ways for almost a decade in 2014 and rekindled their romance just last year. Within months, it was rumored that the songstress was expecting their first child, which she eventually confirmed. At the time, she also revealed that the two of them were engaged, leaving fans overjoyed for them.

Things between the two artists haven't always been easy, however. Recently, Ashanti looked back on their infamous breakup in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and reflected on how things have changed since then. According to her, they used to bicker and argue, sometimes causing them not to talk for days afterward. Moreover, she shared that if her younger self had been told that they'd end up married with a baby on the way, she would have never believed it.

Ashanti Discusses Her Reunion With Nelly

"After our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again," she explained. Nowadays, the pair appears to be closer than ever, particularly amid some recent reports. Earlier this month, TMZ revealed that they've been legally married for roughly six months, according to public records. They still plan to have a wedding to celebrate the exciting milestone sometime in the near future, which Ashanti seems to have high hopes for.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mother-to-be described her ideal wedding as "a combination of fashion, glam, [and] Caribbean vibes." A timeline for the ceremony has not yet been revealed. What do you think of Ashanti looking back on her and Nelly's split amid reports that they're now married? What about the two of them expecting their first child together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

