Ashanti & Nelly Have Reportedly Been Married For Months

Ashanti and Nelly will be welcoming their first child soon.

Ashanti and Nelly had the world on the edge of their seats for months as the couple teased a renewed romance. Of course, the two were an item over a decade ago, but ultimately broke up. However, the two started appearing at shows together, and they were getting pretty flirtatious. Eventually, it became obvious that the two were a couple again, and fans couldn't have been more thrilled. This was especially true when it was revealed that the two were expecting their first child.

Subsequently, it was revealed that Nelly and Ashanti were engaged. In a recent report, we explained how Nelly actually proposed to his bride-to-be. However, according to TMZ, it appears as though the couple is already legally married. Public records state that the couple have been legally married for six months, as of December 27th. The document is available in St. Louis County, and it seems like it was all kept under wraps.

Ashanti & Nelly Are Expecting

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: Recording Artists Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti's surprise birthday dinner hosted by Nelly at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The couple is still slated to have an official wedding soon. However, this just means they can now have all of the added benefits of being married, without having to rush to the alter. They can do things on their own terms, and still be married in the eyes of the United States government. Regardless, it's great to see the couple back together and thriving. We wish Ashanti a happy and healthy pregnancy.