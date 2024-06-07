Nelly Claps Back At A Fan's Claims About Him And Ashanti

He clarified a comment on the dynamic of his new family.

Nelly and Ashanti's rekindled romance has been one of the most surprising and delightful stories of 2024 so far. Following a few weeks of rumors bubbling up the pair sparked a full on public romance all over again. That was marked by various appearances on each other's social media and even a recent ad campaign that featured the couple adorably sharing information from far away. That advertisement was centered around the other major story that has followed the pair throughout the year, Ashanti's pregnancy.

The couple were seemingly subject to pregnancy rumors just about as soon as they began dating again. Those rumors followed the couple for a few weeks while they did things like post each other on social media for Valentine's day. Eventually they confirmed things in April when they came out publicly with the announcement. In a one-two punch that fans weren't expecting they also announced that they were getting engaged. It's that pregnancy and engagement that are at the center of a recent interaction Nelly had with a fan online. Check out the rapper putting a fan in their place below.

One seemingly rude comment on Nelly and Ashanti's situation came on Instagram. It was from a fan who took it upon themselves to decide whether or not they were the "Haynes family." In their view they were more than Haynes/Douglas family as Ashanti hasn't taking on the rapper's last name. Thankfully he came through quickly to correct the situation and reassure both the presumptive fans and everyone else that they're the Haynes family going forward. In the comments, fans point out that there's a strange amount of aggression for the couple online despite their seemingly quite wholesome relationship.