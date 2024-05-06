Ashanti Shares A Video Of The Moment She Told Nelly She's Pregnant

Earlier this year, Ashanti and Nelly's rekindled relationship became a can't miss story. It began with rumors swirling around the pair before they eventually confirmed the reunion to the delight of many fans. That formula was exactly the same for the pregnancy that followed. Rumors of a hidden pregnancy followed the pair around for months. Fans thought they noticed a baby bump during Super Bowl Weekend and even compared what she was doing to Halle Bailey, who gave birth to a child earlier this year without ever revealing her pregnancy publicly.

The official pregnancy announcement didn't come until last month. It's been a few weeks since then but the couple are seemingly still enjoying sharing the info with fans. Ashanti took to Instagram to share an adorable video where she takes fans into a day of her life. Towards the end of the clip she facetimes Nelly, who is in the studio. That's why she adorably reveals to him that she's pregnant, something he's absolutely delighted to hear. Check out the adorable full video below.

Ashanti Revealing To Nelly That She's Pregnant

Last week, Ashanti had to clap back at Nelly on social media after he made a joke about her pregnancy weight. He shared a picture to Instagram of the pregnant singer sitting on his leg while joking that she was putting quite a strain on him. She clapped back joking that she would knock him out, though it's clearly all love between the pair.

A few weeks earlier we got to see Ashanti's first new look after announcing her pregnancy. She popped up alongside Nelly at the Kennedy Center sporting a stunning blue dress with some fur accents for an event late last month.

