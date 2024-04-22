Ashanti Flaunts Baby Bump In Beautiful Blue Dress Following Pregnancy Announcement With Nelly

Ashanti shared a video of herself showing off her baby bump in a blue dress on Instagram, Monday, following the news that she and Nelly are expecting their first child together. Her song, "Sweet Baby," soundtracks the brief clip. "My sweet baby. Well….. (Our) Sweet baby," she wrote in the caption with laughing emojis.

Fans celebrated the pregnancy in the comments section of her post. "Between her genes and Nelly genes, that's gonna be adorable munchkin," one user wrote. Another added: "She’s pregnant at 43 let this be a perfect example that your biological clock doesn’t end at 35 like people claim smh. God can do anything. Im 31 if it takes me to age 40 to have a kid oh well."

US rapper Nelly (L) and US singer-songwriter Ashanti arrive for the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2024.

Ashanti first announced the pregnancy during an interview with ESSENCE, last week. "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told the magazine. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.” She also confirmed that she and Nelly are engaged. Check out her latest Instagram post below.

Ashanti and Nelly first met back in 2003 and dated for a decade before splitting up. They eventually rekindled their romance in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ashanti and Nelly on HotNewHipHop.

