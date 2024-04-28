Nelly Shows Love To Ashanti Amid Pregnancy

Nelly showed love to his fiance, Ashanti, on Instagram earlier this week amid her ongoing pregnancy. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2023 after a decade apart, are expecting their first child together. "Of course not beautiful I'm fine..!! Luv U2," Nelly captioned a photo of himself and Ashanti.

When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to theorize exactly what he meant. "She definitely asked if she’s too heavy that’s why he said what he said," one fan wrote. Another wrote: "She’s asking him if she’s too heavy and daring him to say yes. He is STRESSED."

Nelly & Ashanti Perform Together In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Ashanti and Nelly perform at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Ashanti first announced that she was expecting and that she and Nelly are engaged during an interview with ESSENCE, earlier this month. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.” Check out the new post on Instagram below.

Nelly & Ashanti On Instagram

Nelly and Ashanti first dated back in 2003, before spending the next 10 years together. They first met back up after meeting up during a Verzuz event between Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Speaking with Kirk and Rasheeda Frost last fall, Nelly admitted that it came as a surprise. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that …[was] planned," he said. "I think we’re both pretty much doing what we do.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly and Ashanti's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

