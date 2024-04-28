Nelly Shows Love To Ashanti Amid Pregnancy

BYCole Blake913 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Angel Ball 2012
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Ashanti and Nelly attends the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)

Nelly and Ashanti are going strong.

Nelly showed love to his fiance, Ashanti, on Instagram earlier this week amid her ongoing pregnancy. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2023 after a decade apart, are expecting their first child together. "Of course not beautiful I'm fine..!! Luv U2," Nelly captioned a photo of himself and Ashanti.

When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to theorize exactly what he meant. "She definitely asked if she’s too heavy that’s why he said what he said," one fan wrote. Another wrote: "She’s asking him if she’s too heavy and daring him to say yes. He is STRESSED."

Read More: Ashanti Officially Announces Pregnancy & Engagement To Nelly

Nelly & Ashanti Perform Together In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Ashanti and Nelly perform at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Ashanti first announced that she was expecting and that she and Nelly are engaged during an interview with ESSENCE, earlier this month. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.” Check out the new post on Instagram below.

Nelly & Ashanti On Instagram

="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">m-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/C6US3WXPOUV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">
 
 &lt;/div> &lt;div class="0px;">
class="yoast-text-mark">ass="yoast-text-mark">0px;"&gt; </div> <div class="yoast-text-mark"&amp;gt;"padding-top: 8px;">
View this post on Instagram
 
<div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> 
 &amp;lt;/div>
class="yoast-text-mark">="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> 
 
 </div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; <div style="margin-left: auto;"><div style="width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Nelly and Ashanti first dated back in 2003, before spending the next 10 years together. They first met back up after meeting up during a Verzuz event between Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Speaking with Kirk and Rasheeda Frost last fall, Nelly admitted that it came as a surprise. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that …[was] planned," he said. "I think we’re both pretty much doing what we do.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly and Ashanti's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly's Relationship Continues To Thrive On & Off Social Media

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS-49ERS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME-MUSIC-USHERRelationshipsUsher Addresses Backlash To Alicia Keys Embrace During Super Bowl Halftime Show32.0K
Davido Performs At Budweiser StageRelationshipsPressa Disses Kodak Black During Raptors’ Game, Gets Roasted For His Seats4.5K
Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 - Weigh InRelationshipsBenzino Threatens Eminem With Another Diss Track1327
95th Academy Awards - BackstageRelationshipsRihanna Reveals First Words From Her & ASAP Rocky’s Son1304