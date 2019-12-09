fiance
- MusicPost Malone's Fiancé Rejected His First Try At ProposingPost Malone had plenty of stories to tell on a recent podcast appearance.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsSydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Step Out Amid Glen Powell RumorsSydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, put on a united front on Friday night.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Celebrates Birthday Seemingly Without Megan FoxThe last we heard from the pop culture power couple is that they were "more connected than ever" after a Hawaii trip, but pics from the birthday party suggest otherwise.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsNBA YoungBoy Gives A Look Into His Life At Home As A Dad & Fiancé In "Purge Me" Video: WatchThe 22-year-old's pregnant fiancée appears in the video alongside several of his children.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeR. Kelly Got Engaged To Joycelyn Savage Ahead Of Sentencing: ReportR. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage are reportedly engaged. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsSofia Richie Reveals Engagement With 10K Projects Label Co-Founder Elliot GrangeSofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have updated their relationship status.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureErykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age CriticsErykah Badu and her partner JaRon Adkison reportedly have a 23-year age difference.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAmanda Bynes Announces EngagementAmanda Bynes announced that she is engaged to "tha love of my life" with a post on Instagram showing off her diamond engagement ring.By Lynn S.
- GramAlex Rodriguez Jumps At Opportunity To Be Jennifer Lopez's Background SingerARod is jokes. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Heads Into Super Bowl Weekend With Settled $150K LawsuitCase closed. By Chantilly Post
- TVAngela Simmons Brought To Tears While Opening Up About Ex-Fiancé's Death On "GUHH"Angela recalled a recent conversation with her son about his late father.By Lynn S.
- GramHazel-E Puts Celina Powell On Blast For Sliding Into Her Man's DMsDon't mess with Hazel-E's man.By Arielle London