Kid Cudi Gets Engaged: All About His Fiancée Lola Abecassis

The music world is abuzz with the news of Kid Cudi’s engagement. The rapper announced the engagement through an Instagram post, where he affectionately referred to the mystery woman as his "fiancé." Accompanied by heartwarming photos from the Knuckles series premiere, the images capture the couple's radiant smiles, with his lady proudly displaying a stunning diamond ring on her left hand. While fans everywhere celebrate the rapper's joyous announcement, the spotlight now turns to the person who has captured his heart: Lola Abecassis Sartore. As curiosity peaks, it's time to find out more about the woman who stole the Grammy Award winner's heart.

Who Is Lola Abecassis Sartore?

Though details about Lola Abecassis Sartore remain sparse, her Instagram bio hints at her profession as a designer. It’s also pretty evident that she’s mostly active in the realm of men's fashion. The fashion designer studied at the renowned Atelier Chardon Savard in Paris, from 2014 to 2017. Through the photos she shares on her Instagram page, it’s clear that she has also been working with Louis Vuitton.

Corroborating this, her LinkedIn profile reflects a six-year tenure with the esteemed brand. Her Instagram feed showcases striking images of runway ensembles, alongside snapshots of the Louis Vuitton team. Overall, her presence online only offers minor glimpses into her professional journey. However, on the personal front, it’s more than obvious that Lola Abecassis is quite serious about maintaining her privacy.

Love In The Air

The timeline of Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis' relationship remains shrouded in mystery. Therefore, there’s no clear indication of when they began dating, or how long they’ve been together. Notably, the pair had not shared any photos on social media until recently. However, their debut as a couple was not only marked by the revelation of their romantic involvement, but also by the announcement of their engagement.

As aforementioned, this significant milestone was unveiled during their attendance at the Knuckles series premiere on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Documenting the memorable evening, Kid Cudi shared a selection of photos on his Instagram account, showcasing both the event and the joyous news of their engagement. He captioned the post: “My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and I'm so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Lola Abecassis also took to her Instagram to share a photo of her and Cudi, confirming their engagement. In her heartfelt post, she expressed her overwhelming love for Scott, proudly declaring him as her fiancé. Alongside her announcement, she also took the opportunity to promote Cudi's project, eagerly anticipating seeing Cudi in the new Knuckles show. She wrote: “I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott. I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!” Among the well-wishers were celebrities such as Amber Rose, Ty Dolla $ign, Duckwrth, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Bryan Greenberg.