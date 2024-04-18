Kid Cudi Announces His Engagement To Fashion Designer Girlfriend

The news follows his surprise addition to the Coachella schedule.

BY
"Knuckles" Global Premiere Afterparty - Paramount+

Kid Cudi has had a busy 2024 so far. He kicked off the year by releasing his new album INSANO. The project was originally due to be released last year but was delayed until this January. The album arrived with an absolutely stacked feature list including Travis Scott, Pharrell, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, and XXXTENTACION. Just a month later he released a special NITRO MEGA version of the album which included an hour of new material featuring Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

But now Cudi has revealed some major personal news that hit his life recently. He took to Instagram to share a trio of pictures of himself with girlfriend Lola Abecassis Sartore at the premiere of the new show Knuckles. In the caption, he revealed the big news that they were officially engaged. "My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all 🥹 Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect," his caption reads. In the comments fellow musicians like Pusha T and Ty Dolla $ign congratulate him on the big news. Check out the announcement post below.

Kid Cudi Got Engaged

Fans attending Coachella got some special surprise news when the festival announced its second-weekend schedule. They confirmed that Cudi would be playing a surprise set on Sunday and one surprisingly early in the day. It comes after they did something similar with indie band Vampire Weekend who played a surprise set in weekend one. That set ended up containing one of the strangest moments of the first weekend when they were joined on stage by Paris Hilton.

What do you think of Kid Cudi getting engaged to his fashion designer girlfriend? Are you planning on tuning into his surprise performance during weekend two of Coachella? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

