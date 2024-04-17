Kid Cudi To Perform At Second Weekend Of Coachella

Kid Cudi has been enjoying a lot of well-earned success in the year of 2024. The Cleveland, Ohio multi-hyphenate helped bring some massive hype back to the genre at the beginning of the year. He dropped INSANO, his pushed back but still eagerly awaited album that a fair number of bangers. Then, just about a month later he delivered on his promise of a second set of tracks called INSANO (NITRO MEGA). That saw him go back to more familiar sounds from Scott Mescudi that we have come to appreciate him for. Additionally, the multi-talent is living up to that title, as he will have a role in the new Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Paramount+ series called Knuckles.

According to multiple sources, he will play Agent Mason in the Sonic villain's dedicated show. It is said to premiere on the streaming platform on April 26, 2024. So yes, Kid Cudi has a lot going on, but he can also add Coachella to that list now. The music and arts festival announced it just yesterday and he will be performing on the last day, which is Sunday April 21.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Utah On Numerous Charges

Kid Cudi Is Juiced To Be Going To Coachella

According to the schedule that Cudi reposted to his Instagram, he will be hitting the stage from 5:10 to 5:50. "INSANO BOY IS COMIN 😈🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😤😤," Kid Cudi wrote. More specifically, it will take place at the Sahara Tent and he wants to know, "Who's coming??" There is no clear indication on who he is replacing, but fans are certainly ready for the rage. One fan wrote back to Cudi, "No water bottles this time guys 😭" Another feels the same way, "Never had Coachella fomo till now…"

What are your thoughts on Kid Cudi being added to the Coachella lineup for its second weekend? Who do you think he is replacing? Will he have one of the bigger crowds this coming weekend, why or why not? Which songs should he perform? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kid Cudi and Coachella. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Rick Ross Disses Drake Over Birdman Foreclosure: "Don't Do Stunna Like That"