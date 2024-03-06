Kid Cudi 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

Kid Cudi is set to ignite stages worldwide with his electrifying 2024 Insano World Tour, which will extend into 2024, following the release of his latest albums, Insano and Insano (Mega Nitro). The Ohio-born rapper announced the tour on March 6th, signaling a summer filled with unforgettable performances. Kicking off in Austin, Texas, on June 28th, Cudi will traverse North America, gracing arenas in major cities like Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles. Accompanying him on this musical odyssey are acclaimed artists including Pusha T, Jaden Smith, EARTHGANG, Chelsea Pastel, and Siena Bella.

Cudi's albums Insano and its deluxe counterpart Insano (Mega Nitro) have captivated fans with their powerful and diverse soundscapes, featuring collaborations with Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Wayne, among others. Debuting at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, Insano solidified Cudi's status as a visionary artist. With this tour, Cudi promises to deliver an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of conventional live performances.

Read More: Kid Cudi Goes Full "INSANO" On Ninth Album

Where Will Kid Cudi Perform On His 2024 & 2025 Tour?

Kid Cudi's 2024 Tour will span across major cities in North America and Europe. The journey kicks off in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center on June 28th, traversing through Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles. Cudi's magnetic performances will grace iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, and the MGM Grand Garden Arena, promising an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. European leg commences in Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum on February 25, 2025, then heads to Hamburg, Berlin, and Amsterdam before culminating in London, UK, at The O2 on March 18, 2025.

Who Will Open For Kid Cudi On The Insano Tour?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kid Cudi's 2024 tour promises a lineup of talented openers across various markets including Pusha T, Jaden Smith, EARTHGANG, Chelsea Pastel, and Siena Bella. Pusha T will accompany Kid Cudi across all North American and European tour dates while Jaden and EarthGang will only appear at select U.S. dates. As for Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella, the two will join Pusha T and EARTHGANG as the opening acts in Cleveland (July 31, 2024) and Cincinnati (August 2, 2024).

Read More: Kid Cudi Says Next Album Will Come Out In A Few Years While He Focuses On Film

Where Do I Find Tickets To Kid Cudi’s 2024 & 2025 Tour?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Kid Cudi headlines night one of Governors Ball 2022 at Citi Field on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Tickets for Kid Cudi's 2024 tour will be available for purchase through various channels. American Express pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting March 12 for North American shows and March 13 for European shows. For the general public, tickets will be available starting March 15 on the Insano Tour website. Be sure to secure your tickets early to ensure you don't miss out on this incredible musical journey.

North America

Austin - June 28, 2024 - Moody Center (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Dallas - June 30, 2024 - American Airlines Center (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Nashville - July 3, 2024 - Bridgestone Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Sunrise - July 5, 2024 - Amerant Bank Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Tampa - July 6, 2024 - Amalie Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Duluth - July 9, 2024 - Gas South Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Raleigh - July 11, 2024 - PNC Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Washington - July 13, 2024 - Capital One Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Philadelphia - July 14, 2024 - Wells Fargo Center (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Newark - July 17, 2024 - Prudential Center (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Toronto - July 19, 2024 - Scotiabank Arena (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Montreal - July 20, 2024 - Bell Centre (PUSHA T, Jaden)

New York - July 23, 2024 - Madison Square Garden (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Boston - July 24, 2024 - TD Garden (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Detroit - July 27, 2024 - Little Caesars Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Rosemont - July 28, 2024 - Allstate Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Cleveland - July 31, 2024 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG, Chelsea Pastel, Siena Bella)

Cincinnati - Aug. 2, 2024 - Heritage Bank Center (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG, Chelsea Pastel, Siena Bella)

Minneapolis - Aug. 7, 2024 - Target Center (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

St. Louis - Aug. 9, 2024 - Enterprise Center (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Denver - Aug. 11, 2024 - Ball Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Phoenix - Aug. 14, 2024 - Footprint Center (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

San Diego - Aug. 16, 2024 - Pechanga Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Las Vegas - Aug. 17, 2024 - MGM Grand Garden Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

San Francisco - Aug. 20, 2024 - Chase Center (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Portland - Aug. 22, 2024 - Moda Center (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Vancouver - Aug. 24, 2024 - Rogers Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Seattle - Aug. 25, 2024 - Climate Pledge Arena (PUSHA T, EARTHGANG)

Sacramento - Aug. 28, 2024 - Golden 1 Center (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Los Angeles - Aug. 30, 2024 - Crypto.com Arena (PUSHA T, Jaden)

Europe

Oslo - Feb. 25, 2025 - Spektrum (PUSHA T)

Hamburg - Feb. 27, 2025 - Barclays Arena (PUSHA T)

Berlin - Feb. 28, 2025 - Uber Arena (PUSHA T)

Oberhausen - March 2, 2025 - Rudolf Weber-ARENA (PUSHA T)

Amsterdam - March 3, 2025 - Ziggo Dome (PUSHA T)

Milan - March 5, 2025 - Forum Milano (PUSHA T)

Paris - March 8, 2025 - Accor Arena (PUSHA T)

Brussels - March 9, 2025 - ING Arena (PUSHA T)

Dublin - March 12, 2025 - 3Arena (PUSHA T)

Birmingham - March 14, 2025 - Resorts World Arena (PUSHA T)

Manchester - March 15, 2025 - Co-op Live (PUSHA T)

London - March 18, 2025 - The O2 (PUSHA T)