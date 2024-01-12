Kid Cudi Goes Full "INSANO" On Ninth Album

Kid Cudi's most well-known nickname is Mr. Rager. He embodies that alias to the fullest on his newest effort, INSANO. The tracklist is chock-full of blistering bangers from start to finish. There are rarely any moments of relaxtion, but that is totally okay with us. Cudi was supposed to drop this album on September 15, 2023, but he wanted to put his best foot forward with it. It turned out to pay off in the end because there is a lot to like.

The singles that were a part of the rollout all make the cut except "ILL WHAT I BLEED." Some of the early standouts include "WOW" with A$AP Rocky and "X & CUD" featuring XXXTENTACION, just to name a handful. But, Cudi is also bringing it on the solo cuts like "ELECTROWAVEBABY" and "A TALE OF A KNIGHT." On top of the stacked features, the creative minds behind the sonics of this album need their flowers.

Listen To INSANO By Kid Cudi

The Cleveland native did not leave any stone unturned when it came to bringing the best of the best beatmakers. Honorable C.N.O.T.E, BNYX, Dot da Genius, Take A Daytrip, Wondagurl, and so many others did incredible work. The production is perhaps the strong point here. On top of that, DJ Drama brings his great narration on several songs. If you are looking to breaking everything in your house, this the perfect album to do it to.

INSANO Tracklist:

OFTEN, I HAVE THESE DREAMZ with DJ Drama KEEP BOUNCIN' GET OFF ME with Travis Scott MOST AIN'T DENNIS WOW with A$AP Rocky ELECTROWAVEBABY A TALE OF A KNIGHT CUD LIFE TOO DAMN HIGH with Lil Yachty GETCHA GONE AT THE PARTY (feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott) MR. COOLA FRESHIE TORTURED X & CUD with XXXTENTACION SEVEN with Lil Wayne FUNKY WIZARD SMOKE RAGER BOYZ with Young Thug PORSCHE TOPLESS BLUE SKY HIT THE STREETZ IN MY NIKES

