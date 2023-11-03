Kid Cudi Teams Up With Travis Scott And Pharrell For Hellish New Song “At The Party”

Kid Cudi is going to be dropping a new album called INSANO very soon. Overall, this is a project that fans have been waiting for. It has been teased quite a bit, and it was even supposed to be released in September. However, Cudi decided to delay the project until next year. Furthermore, it has been said that this album could contain over 40 tracks. It remains to be seen whether or not that is actually going to happen. However, you can't help but feel like it might just be a real possibility.

That said, today, Kid Cudi decided to bless his fans with some brand-new music. In fact, the track contains features from some of the biggest artists. Pharrell and Travis Scott are on the song, which is called "At The Party." You can listen to this new joint below, and as you will hear, it has a futuristic yet hellish sound to it. The Pharrell production is quite dark, and it offers up a cyberpunk-esque vibe that a lot of fans are going to enjoy.

Kid Cudi x Pharrell x Travis Scott

This song has Pharrell starting us off as his signature production carries the song forward. Subsequently, Kid Cudi comes in and his vocals are in that pocket fans know him for. These two artists work well together, and once Travis Scott comes in, the song is raised to another level. Overall, it is a great effort from all four.

What are your expectations for INSANO?

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, cool me off (Hot), she gon' get a top, yeah, you dig it (Hot)

Switch on the Glock like a widget

I was in the party, told 'em bring it back when they get it

Stars in my Rolls, in my fitted (Mmm)

